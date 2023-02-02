F9 students ruling the country – Nana Yaa Jantuah

General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah

The General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has described the current Akufo-Addo-led administration’s performance as a complete failure.

Speaking on UTV, the CPP executive said the leadership of the country under the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are ruling the country like F9 students while individuals who can be selected to work towards economic liberation have been sidelined.



"F9 students are ruling this country and the A1s are sitting on the bench



“Someone who has led the country to this point, how else can we grade him? If his performance was taken to WAEC to be graded using the WASSCE scale, what do you think his performance would have been?



Touching on issues regarding the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) government is implementing, she said the country is currently facing economic struggles because of some decisions made by elements in government.



According to Nana Yaa Jantuah, the Finance Minister is being maintained while others in the NPP who are competent and capable of bringing the economy back on track, have been sidelined.



“It does not matter your relationship with the person, whether or not the person is liked, if you are able to cross carpets into other parties to pick and appoint people who will help solve Ghana’s problems, it’ll be good.

“One person I have constantly listened to addressing issues of economic importance is Mark Assibey-Yeboah and he is good. Why can’t the president take him to the finance ministry to replace Ken Ofori-Atta?” she further asked.



The government of Ghana, on December 5, 2022, launched the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, an invitation for the voluntary exchange of the government’s domestic notes and bonds for a package of new bonds.



The move is to help the government restructure GH¢137 billion of its domestic debts to prove to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that its debts are sustainable so that it can get the $3 billion bailout, it is seeking from the fund.



However, the government has had to extend the deadline for the programme due to opposition by individuals and entities who will be affected including individual bondholders as well as some labour unions. The new deadline is February 7, 2023.



WA/SEA