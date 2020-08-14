Regional News

FADA-Ghana advices youth to desist from drug abuse on International Youth Day

FADA Ghana held a virtual summit to celebrate the 2020 International Youth Day

In commemoration of the 2020 International Youth Day celebration, the CEO of the Foundation Against Drug Abuse (FADA-GH), Mr Alika Gabriel in a virtual summit has called on the youth to desist from the abuse of drugs and the use of illicit substances such as alcohol, marijuana, tramadol, shisha, aerosol spray, inhalation of faeces and Wee toffee among others.

According to the CEO of FADA-Ghana, Mr Alika Gabriel about 80% of the youth are involved in Drug and substance Abuse which he noted as a very worrying situation that needs urgent intervention.



He said the foundation has noted per their recent research that, there is a high increase in the prevalence of substances abuse among the young people in Ghana and therefore call on government and various agencies concern to immediately take actions against substance Abuse in Ghana.



He lamented that Several factors contribute to the youth abusing substances. These reasons or causes vary among the youth likewise the substances being abused by the youth which is dependent on the individual predispositions, family characteristics, and complex social and environmental determinants, substance abuse is caused by a combination of environmental, biological, and psychological factors. Youth abuse substances because of: peer pressure, boosting energy, coping with stress, enhancing cognition or for curiosity and imitation. He stressed that peer-pressure and broken home are major causes of drug abuse and addiction among the youth.



According to the CEO of FADA-GHANA, substance abuse posses several dangers on the individual, community and the nation at large, which can be categorized into medical, physical, psychological, social, educational, and economic implications including armed robbery, prostitution, suicidal thoughts, depression, aggressiveness, mood changes, minor stealings at home, infertility, rape, gambling, violence, withdrawal from school and poor academic performance amongst others.



He, therefore, suggested that the District Health Directors should ensure that Public Health Workers organize a frequent and intensive workshop for teachers on substance use and its effects which they would impart on the students. This will help make people especially the youth know what substance abuse is and the potential harm associated with it.

Again, the Narcotic Control Board together with the various security agencies should setup a task force to arrest illegal sellers of substances such as tramadol, cocaine and heroin. This will ensure the unavailability of these substances in the open market to the youth.



Also, government should impose ban on illegal importation of illicit drugs. This will reduce the influx of high dose strengths substances such as tramadol into the country leading to a reduction in abuse.



And there should be frequent sensitization by the various media houses on substance abuse and its harmful effects on the youth. This will help to increase their knowledge of substance and its harmful effects.



Also, Ghana Pharmacy Council in collaboration with Ghana Health Service should ensure that strategies are formulated and policies enforced to prevent chemical sellers, drug peddlers and private pharmacists from the supply.



Finally, Positive peer pressure by peer educators and counsellors should be encouraged in youth institutions such as Senior High schools.

Source: Alika Gabrial, Contributor

