FBN Bank supports GJA 25th Media Awards

GJA Executives receiving the cheque from FBN Bank executives.

The FBN Bank on Monday presented a cheque of GH¢20,000 to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) towards the organization of the 25th media awards.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Victor Yaw Asante who presented the cheque said the Bank, which is supporting the silver jubilee awards ceremony for the second time in a roll, made the move to show its support at a time when others are declining due to the severe impact of the COVID-19 on their businesses.



“The effect of COVID-19 is evident and we can understand their decision. But, we also made our choices and it was not a difficult decision to stay with you for your silver jubilee awards, and hopefully next year, we will be back again,” he said.



He said the Bank’s target was to ensure that its business was sustained indicating that the sector’s outlook points to the direction of recovery and ‘hopefully if that happens, we may return bigger and better.’



President of the GJA, Mr Affail Monney, said although COVID-19 was impacting on every sector of the economy, the media continued to play its role.

“This underlines the fact that media consumers hold the Ghanaian media in very high esteem. Human as we are, we have our own imperfections but, that does not belittle the fact that if Ghana is going to rise economically and is a reference point democratically, it is because the media has brought us this far,” he said.



He expressed gratitude to FBN Bank for sticking with the GJA in these hard times saying, “So we are overly grateful to your bank for supporting us especially in this critical time when others are shying away from that responsibility.”



He said the GJA was willing and ready to partner the FBN Bank to do whatever it is necessary to ensure that it recovers faster from the effect of Covid-19.



The silver jubilee of the GJA awards will be held on October 24 with his Lordship Chief Justice Anim Yeboah and the head of the EU delegation in Ghana, Diana Acconcia as the guest speaker and chairperson, respectively.