FDA cautions against contaminated eye drops on the market

Food and Drugs Authority

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has cautioned the general public against two brands of contaminated eye drops on the market.

According to the FDA, the said products are ‘Ezricare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears’ owned by Global Pharma.



The regulatory institution added that the said product contains drug-resistant bacteria pseudomonas aeruginosa and is suspected to have led to three deaths and vision loss in eight patients.



“The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) is alerting the public about a recent major incidence of contamination of two brands of eyedrops, EZRICARE ARTIFICIAL TEARS AND DELSAM PHARMA’S ARTIFICIAL TEARS owned by Global Pharma. Global Pharma has since issued a voluntary recall of the products.



“The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) has classified the incident as an outbreak. According to the USCDC, the eyedrops were found to contain the drug-resistant bacteria pseudomonas aeruginosa and is suspected to have led to three deaths and vision loss in eight patients,” a statement by the FDA said.



The statement further urged individuals who have used the said products and are having consequences to seek professional health care.



“The FDA advises the public who may be in possession of these drugs through other means to immediately stop using the recalled products and submit them to any of the FDA offices nationwide.

“Anyone who has used these recalled products and is experiencing any symptoms should contact a healthcare professional immediately.”



Read the full statement below:















AM/SARA