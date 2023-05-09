1
FDA cautions public about unregistered Kangen Water in the market

Kangen Water The FDA says the medicinal and healing properties of the product have not gone through right process

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: Grace Acheampong, ISD, Contributor

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is cautioning the public about an unregistered product, Kangen Water, which the producers claim to be 100% alkaline in the market.

According to a statement from the FDA, the manufacturer previously obtained an FDA registration number for the production of drinking water. However, the producer has opted to misrepresent the FDA number by using it for its 100% alkaline water that is being promoted and advertised with claims of medical and healing capabilities.

FDA said the medicinal and healing properties of the product, as being advertised have not been subjected to any scientific analysis and, therefore, the Authority cannot guarantee its efficacy and safety for these claims.

“Section 100 (1) of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851) makes it an offence to advertise food as a preventive or cure for a disease, disorder or an abnormal physical state. Additionally, Act 851 prohibits advertisement for the treatment of diseases such as hypertension, cancer and diabetes,” it emphasized.

FDA advised the public to check the registration status of regulated products from the FDA website, http://fdaghana.gov.gh, before purchase.

