FDA clamps on drug peddlers in Upper West region

FDA CEO, Mimi Darko

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has organised a market swoop in some parts of the Upper West Region to eradicate activities of drug peddling.

Reports of drug peddling activities in various markets in the Nadowli-Kaleo District charaterized the exercise organised by the Upper West Regional offices of the FDA, the Pharmacy Council, as well as the Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service.



Section 130 (1) of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851 says drugs or products regulated by the Authority should not be manufactured, sold, supplied, or stored in a premise not registered for that purpose.



However, in an interview with Mr Albert Ankomah, the Head of FDA in the Upper West Region, he said the information came from Ms Delesse Mimi Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of FDA, upon which he acted.

He said the market swoops, conducted on September 9, 15 and 30, 2020 in five markets found seven peddlers, who were busily engaged selling the drugs in the open market to the unsuspecting public.



He added, the team found out that most of the drugs, even though were licensed by the FDA, including analgesics, anthelminthic, antimalarial, antitussives, and aphrodisiacs, were supposed to be sold by licensed chemical shops or pharmacies and not peddlers.



He said some had been warned while others had been processed for court to serve as a deterrent to others.