FDA designated as Regional Centre of Excellence for Vaccines Regulatory Oversight in Africa

This honor acknowledges the FDA's exceptional efforts in enhancing regulatory capacities

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in Ghana has earned the prestigious recognition of being designated as a Regional Center of Excellence for Vaccines Regulatory Oversight in Africa.

This honor acknowledges the FDA's exceptional efforts in enhancing regulatory capacities across the African continent.



The momentous designation was officially granted to the FDA during the 9th African Medicines Regulators Conference, which took place in Accra on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The event brought together leaders from various National Medicines Regulatory Authorities and representatives from development agencies.

The FDA's remarkable work in strengthening regulatory oversight, particularly in the context of vaccines, has led to this accolade. Their commitment to enhancing regulatory capacities within the African region has garnered significant recognition and respect from their counterparts.



This designation reinforces the FDA's pivotal role in ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of vaccines. As a Regional Center of Excellence, the FDA will play an even more influential role in fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and capacity building among regulatory authorities across Africa.