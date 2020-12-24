FDA holds Carols Night and Nine Lessons in Wa

Albert Ankomah, the Upper West Regional Head of FDA

The Upper West Regional office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has held Carols Night and Nine Lessons in Wa in commemoration of this year’s Christmas celebration.

The annual event was graced by representatives of the Pharmacy Council, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Ghana Road Safety Authority (GRSA) and the Ghana Health Service, among others, as well as a Choir from the Methodist Church of Ghana.



It was full of ecstasy and glamour as the choir gave joyful hymns ministration amidst the reading of the nine lessons.



In his address, Mr Albert Ankomah, the Upper West Regional Head of the FDA, noted that the FDA, with the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Madam Delese Mimi Darko, the FDA was able to protect the lives of Ghanaians, as part of its mandate.



Mr Ankomah said his outfit was able to meet its target for the year, 2020 in spite of the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that hit the country, and attributed that to the hard work and dedication of his staff.



“The Office was able to carry out all its scheduled inspections, post market surveillance activities within all the districts in the Upper West Region”, he explained.

The Regional FDA Boss commended the staff of the FDA in the region for their commitment and dedication to work, which had brought the office that far.



He also extended commendations to all stakeholders including; the security agencies, Pharmacy Council, Ghana Health Service and the Environmental Health and Sanitation Department among others for supporting the FDA in the conduct of its activities.



Catechist Justice Tetteh of Epiphany Presbyterian Church, Wa District, who delivered a sermon at the event, said the birth of Jesus Christ was memorable as it marked an era of joy, saying He came to deliver mankind from darkness into light.



He said God sent Adam and Eve to “exile of darkness” for disobeying Him by eating of the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden, hence the need for Jesus to come and die to salvage mankind from the darkness.