FDA launches investigations into US$100,000 bribe allegation

Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Delese Mimi Darko

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has revealed that it has begun investigations into allegations of bribery against its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Delese Mimi Darko.

A statement signed and issued by the Board Chair of the FDA, Dr Sammy Ohene, said the matter had been under investigation since April 2020.



According to the statement, the matter came to the attention of the CEO and was immediately reported to the National Security which has since been conducting the investigations.



“The CEO has reported the matter to the Board Chairman and the Administration is following its internal investigation and disciplinary processes,” the statement said.

A documentary aired by Joy News alleged that Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, through the head of Legal Affairs at the FDA, Cynthia Dapaah Ntow, demanded US$100,000 from the manufacturer of COA-FS to enable him to continue selling his product.



