FDA organises breast cancer awareness for staff

According to the FDA, men account for about one percent of reported cases of breast cancers

The Volta Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has sensitized staff on the dangers associated with breast cancer.

The staff, especially, females were entreated to examine their breasts regularly for early detection and treatment, as the consequences of late detection of the disease could be devastating.



Madam Patience Nutakor, Volta Regional Administrator of the FDA, who was the Lead Campaigner, said contrary to the assertion that the disease affected only females; research had shown that breast cancer could also occur in males.



She said men accounted for about one per cent of reported cases of breast cancers.



Highlighting the symptoms, Madam Patience strongly advised that participants looked out for a breast lump or thickening that felt different from the surrounding tissues, change in the size, shape or appearance of a breast, while changes to the skin over the breast, such as dimpling must not be over looked.



She also stressed on peeling, scaling, crusting or flaking of the pigmented area of skin surrounding the nipple and redness or pitting of the skin over the breast, as early warning signs that must not be taken for granted.

She emphasized that the cancer development spanned from stage zero to the fourth stage.



She noted that, researchers had identified hormonal, lifestyle and environmental factors as some major causes of the disease.



She therefore cautioned staff to be mindful of their lifestyles such as smoking, unbridled usage of contraceptives, especially by young girls, inactivity and others.



Mr Gorden Akurugu, the Regional Head, advised the male colleagues to show keen interest in the disease, urging the married ones to pay more attention to the breasts of their partners.