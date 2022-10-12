FDA raises alarm on contaminated sausages from Italy

File photo

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned Ghanaians on the possibility of contaminated sausage products being sold in markets in Ghana.

The warning comes after the Italian government recalled some batches of AIA Wudy and Pavo sausage products produced by Italian firm Agricola Tre Vali because they had been contaminated and were not healthy for consumption.



According to the FDA, two of the affected batches with codes 1785417 and 01810919 were imported to Ghana.



In a release shared on Twitter on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the authority indicated that it had found some of the contaminated Pavo sausages in Ho, in the Volta region, which has been destroyed.



“Two (2) batches with codes 1785417 and 01810919 with expiration date November 30, 2022, are implicated. Considering the recall activities ongoing in Europe and other countries, the FDA has also conducted a market surveillance activity and Pavo Frankfurt sausages with expiry date November 2022 were found in Ho in the Volta Region. The products have since been detained for safe disposal.



“So far, no AIA Wudy sausages have been found on our market. The FDA directs that anyone in possession of the above-mentioned products should immediately take them to either our Head Office or Regional Offices across the country,” parts of the release read.



IB/SEA