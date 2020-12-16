FDA sensitises consumers of Afram Plains on food safety

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned consumers to be mindful of numerous promotional sales during the festive season to avoid consuming unwholesome, unregistered, and expired products.

According to the FDA, most of the “reduce to clear promotions” run by some retailers and wholesalers on the market come with cheap or low prices to attract consumers to patronize such goods, which are near expiry.



Mr Samuel Kwakye, Eastern Regional Director of the FDA who was speaking at a public education program at Maame Krobo, Donkorkrom and Nkawkaw urged the public to avoid buying products that are unregistered by the FDA and asked them to also look out for information that indicated production and expiry dates for their own safety.



He said; “being careful of what you buy on the market helps you to avoid consuming products that are not safe and will compromise your health” and assured that, the authority would continue to exercise its mandate by enforcing the law to ensure the safety of all regulated products to promote public health.

Mr. Kwakye also called on the public to support the FDA by reporting any suspicious food or medicines to the outfit.



Meanwhile, the FDA has intensified its sensitization and education in various lorry parks and markets in the region, to ensure consumer safety as Christmas approaches.