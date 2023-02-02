FDA to prosecute food vendors without license

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned that food vendors without a proper license from their outfit will be arrested and prosecuted to reduce incidents of contaminated foods.

According to FDA, every food vendor will need a Street Vending Permit before he or she can operate in the country.



This was disclosed by a Principal Regulating Officer at the Ashanti Regional branch of the FDA, Abenaa Agyapomaa Asiamah.



She was speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.



"We at FDA in collaboration with the Environmental Health Department launched a project to protect consumers who patronize street foods and as part of measures introduced the Street Food Vending Permit."

"As part of acquiring the permit, every food vendor will be taken through education before issuing a permit to them; we will also ensure that food vendors operate in a hygienic condition before approving their activities,” he added.



Abena Agyapong Asiamah emphasized that the initiative is intended to regulate and license street food vendors to guide them and progressively improve on their hygiene and safety to ensure food preparation under strict hygienic conditions for public safety.



She called on the public to support the initiative to help protect consumers.