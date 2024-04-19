FDA warns against hazardous use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits

Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive, Food and Drugs Authority

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a stern caution to traders, against the use of calcium carbide to ripen mangoes, emphasizing its hazardous nature and potential health risks to consumers.

In a statement released by the FDA on Facebook, it stated; “The FDA wishes to inform the public that calcium carbide is toxic and using it to quicken the ripening of fruits is hazardous to consumers, and therefore, criminal.”



The FDA urged the public to report any instances of chemicals being utilized to ripen fruits in the country, underlining the importance of consumer safety.



The statement from the FDA comes in response to a viral video suggesting the use of calcium carbide by some traders to ripen mangoes.



This prompted the need for public education on distinguishing chemically-ripened foods from organic ones.



While conducting an ongoing survey, the FDA clarified that there has been no evidence of mangoes containing calcium carbide thus far.

“The survey and testing are still ongoing alongside public education by the FDA on the hazards of using chemicals to enhance the ripening of fruits,” the statement added.



Additionally, the FDA debunked the validity of the "floating test" method depicted in the video, asserting that it lacks scientific evidence.



According to the statement, several factors, including pest infestation through fruit flies and mango moths, could cause fruit to float.







NAY/AE

