FDA warns against the misuse of nitrous oxide gas

Source: Grace Acheampong, ISD, Contributor

The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has warned against the misuse of nitrous oxide (laughing gas) gas in the form of balloons and canisters at parties and nightclubs to elicit euphoria and laughter.

A statement from the Authority said nitrous oxide gas is a medical anaesthetic and painkiller as well as a food propellant and preservative.



It warned the public that using nitrous oxide gas improperly carries serious hazards, including the possibility of low blood pressure, a heart attack and anaemia.



“Abusers of Nitrous Oxide gas are also prone to the risk of suffocating and loss of consciousness and long-term recreational use of nitrous oxide gas could also compromise the immune system, mental and neurological disorders (hand and foot numbness and limb spasms), depression and incontinence,” it added.

The FDA, therefore, admonished nightclubs, pubs and party organizers to desist from the inappropriate use of nitrous oxide gas in their facilities and urged the public to promptly report to the Authority on the abuse of nitrous oxide gas.



The FDA said it is working with stakeholder agencies and assured the public of its commitment to preserving public health and safety by continuously educating, involving and sensitizing the public to the risks of substance abuse.