FFAA donate food items to Bomigo Basic School

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Food For All Africa (FFAA), a non-governmental organization has donated some assorted food products to Bomigo EP Basic School in the Anloga District of the Volta Region.

This comes as part of the association's efforts to support and promote government's school feeding program in some deprived communities in the country.



The items include bags of rice, maize, gallons of cooking oils, soft drinks, canned fishes as well as cooking pots and others.



The Chief Executive Officer for the FFAA, Elijah Amo Addo mentioned in his address that his organization is poised at giving the needed support to school children in every deprived community in the country.



He added that most schools in deprived areas in the country have been provided with food items over the years.



Mr. Addo indicated that his organization will continue to provide Bomigo EP basic school with food for a year, by which the government will take over thereafter.



Speaking with the Headteacher for the school, Benjamin Worlanyo Awuku expressed his gratitude to the FFAA and urged them to extend their program to some nearby schools in the district.

Mr. Awuku however called on the Chief Executive for the District Hon Seth Yormewu to provide the school with other requisite educational amenities.



He mentioned that the school needs a Staff Room and Classrooms since the ones available are dilapidated.



Mr. Awuku also urged the DCE to provide the school will electricity.



Hon Seth Yormewu took his turn to laud the FFAA for their kind donations to Bomigo EP basic school. He said the government will do everything possible to provide the school with the necessary amenities.



Hon. Yormewu added that, after the one year program with the FFAA, his office will take up the task and supply the school with food items as part of government's school feeding program.



He called on the headteacher of the school to beef up the good work as he tries to partner with the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon Richard Sepe to develop and provide the school with all it needs.

