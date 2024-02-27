FLASHBACK: 15 achievements touted by Akufo-Addo in SONA 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution requires the President of Ghana to deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

Since assuming office as president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has delivered the SONA eight times throughout his tenure as president.



In the last SONA, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo touted fifteen achievements his administration had chalked in 2023.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, February 27, 2024, deliver the 2024 SONA in the House of Parliament, where he will give an account of the nation's state.



Below are the 15 achievements touted by Akufo-Addo in 2023



- Implemented successfully a National Identification System with the Ghana Card.

- Constructed more railway lines than any other government in the Fourth Republic.



- Established Zongo Development Fund to address the needs of Zongo and inner-city communities.



- Constructed more NCA-licensed fibre optic cables than any other government in the fourth republic (93% of the total).



- Increased the proportion of the population with access to toilet facilities from 33% to 59%.



- Increased the number of public libraries from 61 from independence in 2017 to 115 in 2022.

- Provided more equipment (vehicles, ammunition, etc) to security services than any other government in the Fourth Republic.



- Successfully implemented Digital Address System.



- Improved significantly the financing of governance and anti-corruption MDAs like the Ministry of Justice and Office of the Attorney-General, NCCE, CHRAJ, EOCO etc.



- Implemented 1-District, 1-Factory Initiative. In four years, 106 companies are in operation under 1D1F. 148 factories under construction.



- Constructed more fish landing sites than any other government in the Fourth Republic

- Established Africa's first national-scale electronic pharmacy platform



- Provided free Wifi to 700 senior high schools, 46 Colleges of Education, 260 district education offices, and an initial successful pilot of 13 public universities



- Introduced drones in the delivery of critical medicine, vaccines and blood to people in remote parts of the country and today, Ghana has the largest medical drone delivery service in the world with six Zipline Distribution Centres in Omenako, Mpanya, Vobsi, Sefwi Wiawso, Kete Krachi and Anum.



- An improvement in revenue collection with the introduction of an e-VAT and e-Invoicing System.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

NW/DO



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



