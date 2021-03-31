FLASHBACK: 4 years jail awaits anyone found guilty of flouting lockdown rules – Amaliba

Legal practitioner, Abraham Amaliba

A member of the Legal Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Abraham Amaliba, in 2020 cautioned that people who flout the coronavirus lockdown rules will face a four-year jail term.

He advised the residents of the Kumasi and Accra Metropolis to abide by the Coronavirus lockdown rules to avoid any issue with the law.



“The EL of the President gave the power to arrest anyone found guilty of the law and could face a jail term of four years or a fine of 12 thousand Ghana cedis when taken to court,” he told Ahotor FM in an interview.



On 30th March 2020, Ghana went on lockdown following the President’s order as a means of stopping the further spread of the deadly Coronavirus which is steadily gaining root in the country.



In an address by President Akufo-Addo to open up on updates to Ghana’s enhanced response to the coronavirus pandemic stated that “Government is doing is intended to achieve five (5) key objectives – limit and stop the importation of the virus; contain its spread; provide adequate care for the sick; limit the impact of the virus on social and economic life, and inspire the expansion of our domestic capability and deepen our self-reliance.”



However, President Akufo-Addo noted that “prevailing circumstances mean that stricter measures have to be put in place to contain and halt the spread of the virus within our country, especially in Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi, which have been identified by the Ghana Health Service as the “hotspots” of the infections. In doing this, we cannot afford to copy blindly, and do all the things some other well-developed countries are doing.”