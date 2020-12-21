FLASHBACK: A-Plus was a brick in my campaign – Akufo-Addo

Musician A-Plus and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in December 2016, following his presidential victory described musician A-Plus as “a brick” in his campaign.

The president-elect at the time made this known in a Twitter post dated December 19, 2016, after forgetting to acknowledge the support of his good friend, Kwame A-Plus during the New Patriotic Party’s Thanksgiving Service at the Accra Sports Stadium the day before.



He wrote, “Yesterday, I forgot to acknowledge the immense support @APlusghana gave to my campaign.



He's been a brick. I thank him & I'm really grateful.”



Fast forward to 2020, it appears the relationship between the two has been somewhat strained following A-Plus' public attacks on the rulling government. He has revealed that he regrets campaigning for the NPP in the 2016 presidential elections due to Akufo-Addo’s failure to fight corruption.



Read the full story originally published on December 19, 2016 on GhanaWeb

Yesterday, I forgot to acknowledge the immense support @APlusghana gave to my campaign. He's been a brick. I thank him & I'm really grateful