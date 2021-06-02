FLASHBACK: Aboabo residents raise alarm about continuous abuse by ‘National Security operative’

File photo of some National Security operatives

• A man believed to be with the National Security was named be terrorizing the people of Aboabo

• He was seen in a viral video threatening to shoot a police officer



• Later, it was established that he was not a member of the National Security



Reports of National Security operatives engaged in illegalities or terrorizing citizens, have not only been centered in the big cities like Accra.



In this 2020 report, residents of Aboabo, in the Ashanti region, complained of the activities of a man believed to be with the National Security.



They reported that he was abusing them, starting this only after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came into office.

It will later be established by Dr. Kwesi Aning, that this man, known as Yehowaa Yakubu, is not even with the National Security.



Read the full original report below:



It has emerged that a man claiming to be a National Security operative has been allegedly abusing residents of Aboabo, a community in the Ashanti Region.



The man, Yehowaa Yakubu or Boyo, started his illegal activities when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to power in 2016.



Accra-based Joy FM reports that residents say Boyo “would beat up anyone who has a confrontation with him and brandish his pistol and a National Security ID card to threaten anyone who dares to retaliate. He behaves like a commando and threatens to shoot anyone who disagrees with him."

A viral video in which Boyo was seen threatening to shoot a police officer who is the bodyguard of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Asawase has been cited as evidence of his nefarious activities.



According to the report, soldiers who were wielding machine guns tried to intervene and calm the irate man down during the confrontation with the policeman, but he brandished his pistol and insisted the police officer leaves.



Meanwhile, it has emerged that Boyo is not a National Security operative.



Security expert, Dr Kwesi Anning, has said his sources say Boyo has not been admitted into the fold of the National Security apparatus.



An investigation into the allegations has since been opened by the police, the report said.