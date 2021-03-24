FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo commends market women for their cooperation towards fumigation exercise

Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

On Monday, 23 March 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation to market women in Accra for a successful fumigation exercise.

Some 137 markets in the region were disinfected by one thousand three hundred sprayers



The fumigation exercise formed part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



The president who spoke to the market women at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, 24 March 2020, said: “I welcome you to the Jubilee House and to say thank you for responding to my invitation to talk about mutual matters. What happened yesterday, the Minister is saying that all of you cooperated fully. That is the first thing I have to thank you for.”



Read the full article as first published on www.ghanaweb.com



