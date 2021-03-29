FLASHBACK: Anger as Nkrumah’s first car decays at National Museum

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's first car

In March 2019, it was reported that the official car of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was rotting away under the care of the National Museum.

The report which went viral on social media saw several Ghanaians express disappointment in the nation and the relevant state institutions for failing to protect such a historical asset.



Read the full article as published by dailymailgh.com below



The first car used by Ghana’s first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as Prime Minister is corroding at the National Museum.



“I gather that this is Nkrumah’s first car as Prime Minister, rotting away at the National Museum. In a serious country…” popular author Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng said in a Facebook post.

The car is seen rotting away and covered halfway by a partially torn cover. Dr. Nkrumah became Ghana’s first Prime Minister in 1952 and retained this position when Ghana declared independence from Britain in 1957.



Having led the fight for independence, he is regarded by many as the founder of the country, despite acknowledgment of the other members of the ‘Big Six’. Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media are outraged by the fact that the car used by Ghana’s first Prime Minister has been left to rot.



One Facebook user said: “We can’t be serious even for once as a nation… Sad.” Another said: “The cash alone this country would’ve fetched if this vehicle had been maintained.. only God knows.”



A third person said: “Unbelievable. In the US at Henry Ford museum all the cars of US ex-presidents are there. Why are we like this? Ah.”