FLASHBACK: CST: ‘I won’t take moral lessons from a brothel’ – Ursula to Ato Forson

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Last year, the Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful took a swipe at the NDC’s spokesperson on Finance Cassiel Ato Forson over his call for the government to withdraw its directive to telcos over the Communication Service Tax (CST).

Ejumako-Enyan-Esiam MP asked the Communications minister to abort the 9% Communication Service Tax (CST) to subscribers.



However, Ursula Owusu who is also the MP Ablekuma West constituency did not take it lightly as she responded by saying, “If I want lessons in good morals, I will certainly not go to the brothel for it”.



Read the full story originally published on 22 October 2019, on Ghanaweb



Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has taken a swipe at Ejumako-Enyan-Esiam MP Cassiel Ato Forson over his call for government to withdraw its directive to telcos over the Communication Service Tax (CST).



The former deputy finance minister’s call came after the Communications minister ordered the telcos to stop passing on the 9% Communication Service Tax (CST) to subscribers.

“Under The Revenue Administration Act 2009 (Act 791), the administration and management of tax revenues reside in the Ghana Revenue Authority and CST Act 2019 does not apply the principles of the Value Added Tax VAT).



“From the two Acts, the Minister for Communications does not have the powers to issue an administrative order on how a tax policy should be implemented; and secondly, the CST cannot be treated in the same way VAT is treated. The issuance of the directive is, therefore, an illegal act and should be withdrawn with immediate effect,” the MP noted in a statement



However, in response, the communications minister said her colleague lawmaker has no right to offer her advice on how to do her job.



In a cheek in tongue reaction, the statement from the ministry Monday said: ” If I want lessons in good morals, I will certainly not go to the brothel for it”.



Meanwhile, telecom firms have defied the order to stop deducting the tax upfront from consumers.