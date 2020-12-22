FLASHBACK: ‘Corrupt’ Akufo-Addo must stop the nepotism, thievery happening in his government – Mahama jabs

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, three years ago, urged President Akufo-Addo to step-up his game in the fight against corruption in his government, as promised Ghanaians.

According to him, the level of nepotism and thievery happening in his government is nothing to write home about.



Mahama further called on Akufo-Addo to launch investigations into issues of corruption that had emerged under his government.



In a Facebook post, the former president said, "I urge President Akufo-Addo to give meaning to his pledge to fight corruption and nepotism by investigating and prosecuting the many allegations made against his appointees."



“Sadly, the recent upsurge in incidences of corruption and nepotism of historic proportions under the current administration, are a clear deviation from the revolutionary values for which people laid down their lives.”



Read the full story originally published by www.ghanaweb.com below.

Former President John Dramani Mahama is warning President Akufo-Addo to stop the nepotism and thievery happening in his government, MyNewsGh.com has filed.



In a post to mark 37 years of the 31st December revolution, Mr Mahama advised Akufo-Addo to learn from the values of the revolution.



According to him, corruption has assumed a “historic proportion” under Akufo-Addo’s government.



He commended former President John Rawlings and cadres of the National Democratic Congress for “enduring democracy” in Ghana.

See his full posts



It is a day, which reminds Ghanaians of the period in our history, which eventually birthed the Fourth Republican Democracy.



On this day, I commend President Jerry John Rawlings, cadres of the revolution, members of the NDC and all Ghanaians for our collective sacrifices made towards our enduring democracy.



Notwithstanding the fact that Ghana’s journey towards sustainable democracy witnessed regrettable and turbulent occurrences, the principles of probity, transparency and accountability were established and have endured almost four decades after.



Consistent with the spirit of the 37th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution, I urge President Akufo-Addo to give meaning to his pledge to fight corruption and nepotism by investigating and prosecuting the many allegations made against his appointees.



I wish all comrades a reflective and solemn anniversary.



