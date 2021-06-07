FLASHBACK: Don’t lift ban on illegal mining – Togbe Afede

Former National House of Chiefs President, Togbe Afede XIV

Read the full story originally published on June 18, 2018 by ClassFM.



The National House of Chiefs have called on government to maintain the ban on illegal mining.



President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV made the call at a sensitisation workshop for traditional authorities on illegal mining in Accra on Monday, 18 June 2018.



The traditional leader noted that the harmful effect of galamsey requires that the ban is maintained until lasting remedy is put into force.



The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State further stressed that the process of licensing miners should be reviewed.



He said: “The National House of Chiefs advice on the maintenance of the ban on illegal mining until such a time that solutions are found to the harmful effects of this activity and also until such time that enough has been put in place in terms of monitoring and feedback that will ensure that the dangers of illegal mining are minimised.

“Among others again is a suggestion that the state should include security agencies in the fight against illegal mining.



“Also, important is the suggestion that the processes for licensing of mining activities should be reviewed such that only those who are qualified and have the capacity to observe the duties involved are allowed to mine.”



Government has placed a ban on small scale mining to protect the country’s water bodies and land from exhaustion.