FLASHBACK: EC must win back trust of Ghanaians – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Four years ago, former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, made a passionate call to the Electoral Commission, to win back the dwindling trust of Ghanaians ahead of elections that year.

The 2016 election kicked out John Mahama as President and ushered in the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo in a charged election atmosphere.



At the time, the EC was engaged in credibility fight with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) alleging that the voters’ register was bloated and not credible.



Read the story orginally published in 2016 by starrfmonline.com below



Ghana’s former president, John Agyekum Kufuor has counselled the Electoral Commission to win back the trust of Ghanaians ahead of this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.



“Since we are a human society, the human factor seems to be unpredictable sometimes so the arbiter, who oversees the orderliness and fairness of the process which is the electoral commission should be truly committed to the people and serve its role in such a way that across the board we would feel it’s been truly impartial and transparent,” the former President told host of State of Affairs on GHONE TV Nana Aba Anamoah.

The former leader of the opposition New Patriotic Party added: “There has been a lot of argument going on now and it’s not something that has come instantaneously. There is history to it. In the past things haven’t been too equal to expectation and because of that a lot of suspicions have been left in the system.



“So everything should be done by the current the Electoral commission to eradicate the suspicions in a fair way, in an enlightened way in the people so the people would support it in this responsibility of ensuring this country is well served.”



As Ghana heads to the polls on November 7 to elect a new president, the EC has been engaged in credibility fight with the opposition NPP who claim the voters’ register is bloated and not credible.



The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 5 also ordered the EC to delete from the voters’ register 56,000 names of persons who registered with National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards ahead of the 2012 elections.

