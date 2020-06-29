Politics

FLASHBACK: Ghana’s security in total disorder – NDC alleges

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is the biggest opposition party in the country last year averred that Ghana’s security has been in shambles.

The National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi made the comments after the failed attempts by the security personnel deployed to find the three kidnapped Takoradi girls proved futile.



One year down the line, the security situation, according to the NDC has not improved. Over the weekend, there has been a seeming tension between the same political party and the New Patriotic Party over the deployment of military personnel in the Volta region ahead of the EC's compilation of the new voters register.



Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has however debunked claims that the heavy security presence is to intimidate residents in the region from the registration exercise. According to the Minister, the security personnel spotted in the Volta region are there to enforce COVID-19 protocols and not to scare people from registering in the upcoming voters registration exercise.



Read the story orginally published in 2019 by radiogoldlive.com below



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the Akufo-Addo government has failed in its pre-election promise to make Ghana a safer country in the wake of the recent kidnapping cases.



Communications Director of the party, Sammy Gyamfi addressing a press conference on Thursday pointed out that, “Ghana’s security is in complete shambles and tatters.”



His remarks come after two Canadian women were rescued after they were kidnapped last week in Kumasi.







Though some analyst blame the NDC for making political capital from the current insecurity in the country, the opposition party insists that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is also guilty of this.



“It goes without saying, that when it comes to the issue of politicizing security, President Akufo-Addo and his NPP are kingpins in this enterprise, as they virtually blamed President Mahama and the NDC for everything under the sun whilst in opposition. They peddled a lot of falsehood about the Mahama administration all because of power, and promised to make Ghana safer and more secure than the NDC was doing.”

“The Akufo-Addo government has superintended over the pathetic nosediving of our security, through the formation, training and encouragement of vigilante groups, members of which have now become Frankenstein monsters devouring innocent citizens.”



The NDC also alleged at the press conference that the NPP rather had a hand in the kidnappings.



“It is scary to reveal, that the kidnapping of the Canadian girls, which has shocked our nation as the latest in the rising spate of kidnappings in Ghana, was largely orchestrated by hoodlums and bandits who are key and active members of militia groups of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),” Sammy Gyamfi added.



Find below the full statement detailing the NDC’s allegations A PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSED BY THE NATIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC), ON THE ARREST OF THE KIDNAPPERS OF THE TWO CANADIAN GIRLS.



13th June, 2019.



Good afternoon Ladies and gentlemen of the press. I welcome you to this urgent press conference to address very critical issues pertaining to the rescue of the two kidnapped Canadian girls, and subsequent arrest of their abductors.



This press briefing will be very short, and we implore you for your full attention. Our mission this afternoon is to address very disturbing revelations about the identities of the suspects who have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the two Canadian girls.



Friends from the media, but before we proceed any further, permit me to put this issue in the right perspective so that you can better appreciate our reason for this press briefing.



Ladies and gentlemen, that Ghanaians are not living in normal times is beyond question, given the preponderance of violent crime in Ghana today, which has assumed a new dimension in the form of kidnappings and abductions. Ordinarily, matters of security should not become one for political goalscoring, given the fact that our dear nation which used to be the only beacon of peace in the West African sub-region, is now a hotbed of violent crime. A time like this should have called for a deep national reflection on our vulnerabilities, and what could be done to stem this negative tide.



Distinguished friends, we are however compelled to make the disclosures we are about to make, because of how the NPP has politicized issues of security, and how they have sought to blame and demonize the NDC for the growing levels of insecurity in the country.

Indeed, this phenomenon did not start today. It goes without saying, that when it comes to the issue of politicizing security, President Akufo-Addo and his NPP are kingpins in this enterprise, as they virtually blamed President Mahama and the NDC for everything under the sun whilst in opposition. They peddled a lot of falsehood about the Mahama administration all because of power, and promised to make Ghana safer and more secure than the NDC was doing.



On page 147 of the NPP 2016 manifesto, President Akufo-Addo and his NPP claimed, ”Ghanaians are becoming increasingly concerned about their security due to the increasing levels of crime and lawlessness under the Mahama-led NDC government… today, Ghanaians do not feel safe”. They therefore promised Ghanaians that ”the NPP Government will secure peace and security for all Ghanaians under the NPP Government… Ghanaians will feel safe on the streets and in their homes”.







Friends from the media, today, the NPP is in power, and what is the state of our security? Ghana’s security is in complete shambles and tatters. State-backed goons have unleashed terror on courts, hospitals, security officials, NDC supporters and innocent citizens. The politicized, biased and unprofessional CID of the Ghana Police Service has become a political tool for harassing leading figures of the opposition. The coercive force of the state is being deployed for state-sanctioned hounding of key figures of the NDC, including our National Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on grounds of political expediency.



Ordinarily, ladies and gentlemen, the matter of the kidnapping of the two Canadian girls should not be a matter for political discourse, given its serious implications for national security and our diplomatic relations with the Canadian state. However, the fact remains, that the Akufo-Addo government has sought to demonize the NDC and its National Chairman in its desperate attempt to conceal their security failures and destroy the hard-earned reputation of our chairman and the NDC as a whole.



This Akufo-Addo government has in the past few months accused and put the National Chairman of the NDC through emotional and psychological trauma over false and malicious charges of kidnapping. But today, our God who is faithful in all of His ways, has vindicated Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and the NDC.



Distinguished friends of the inky fraternity, in the circumstances, we are left with no other option than to clear the name of our highly esteemed national chairman and the NDC by unmasking and exposing the true identities and political affiliation of the people who are behind recent cases of abductions and kidnapping in the country.



The Akufo-Addo government has superintended over the pathetic nosediving of our security, through the formation, training and encouragement of vigilante groups, members of which have now become Frankenstein monsters devouring innocent citizens. It is scary to reveal, that the kidnapping of the Canadian girls, which has shocked our nation as the latest in the rising spate of kidnappings in Ghana, was largely orchestrated by hoodlums and bandits who are key and active members of militia groups of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Colleagues from the media, very typical of the Akufo-Addo government, which has perfected the act of subterfuge and diversion in concealing its failures, after over 24 hours of such a high-profile arrest of the kidnapper, the entire nation is being kept in the dark as to the real faces behind that dastardly act. However, as government tries behind the scenes to manipulate state security into concealing the true identities of these criminals, we did not go to sleep.



Through our painstaking and diligent investigations, we have unmasked these thugs behind the recent kidnapping. And we shall proceed to share the chilling details with the Ghanaian people, so that they will know the manner of people who are leading us today.

THE FACTS



1. The ringleader of this syndicate, who goes by the name SEIDU YAKUBU (aka Mba), has identified himself as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Speaking on Kumasi-based Fox FM, Seidu openly declared that he is a known member of the New Patriotic Party, and in fact, the Founder of the Aboabo Fun Club of the NPP. This evidence is incontrovertible proof of Seidu’s membership of the NPP.







Seidu’s association with the NPP is more than meets the eye. He is alleged to be the personal bodyguard of the Asokore Mampong MCE, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, and an errand boy for both Manhyia South MP, Hon. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Bosiako (aka Wontumi).



As we can all testify in the Group picture of the kidnappers making the rounds, Seidu is seen in a strangely relaxed and unflustered manner as to suggest he is not bothered because of his influence in the NPP. In fact, some NPP leaders have openly confessed their association with Seidu.



2. Another suspect, one Abdul Rahman, aka ‘Wofa’, has been identified as the owner of the car that was used for the operation. He is a resident of Sawaba and a known operative of the NPP. He is always in the company of Seidu.



In fact, the Daily Guide, a pro-NPP newspaper in a story published today, accompanied with a picture of Abdul Rahman, has confirmed that he is a member of the kidnapping gang.



3. We have also identified a third suspect, called Sadat Oboe, who spotted a red sweater in the pictures that have been circulated. He is a motorcycle dealer, and a known member of the NPP’s Delta Forces in the Asawase Constituency. In fact, he is always in the company of Seidu Mba.



4. A fourth suspect identified as Safianau Alokere could be seen wearing dreadlocks (Rasta hair) and limping on one of his legs. Safianu Alokere is a well known NPP man, and a motorcycle mechanic. His limping condition was occasioned by an accident resulting from leading a convoy of then Candidate Akufo-Addo in the 2008 electioneering campaign.



Conclusion

Ladies and gentlemen of the press, we have amply demonstrated to you, that the ringleader and masterminds of the nefarious kidnapping of the two Canadian girls are not ordinary criminals. These are party thugs associated with the New Patriotic Party vigilante group, Delta Forces in the Ashanti Region.



We in the NDC have always maintained that the phenomenon of political party vigilantes could have the potential of a tailspin into full-blown violent crime. This is because, criminals will always remain criminals, irrespective of whether they are clothed in party colours or not.



The devil will always find work for the idle hands, and after using these thugs for the purposes of winning elections, President Akufo-Addo and the NPP have abandoned them to fend for themselves. In their quest for survival in these difficult times, resorting to kidnapping has become a lucrative venture for them.



Indeed, today, the world has seen the true character of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP. They are reaping the fruits of the evil seed they planted. Their evil agenda against the NDC and its National Chairman has backfired terribly. We now know who the real kidnappers are, and the political party they belong to and work for.



We urge all Ghanaians to continue to remember our nation in prayer at this difficult time. May God deliver us from oppressive and treacherous rule.



Thank you for coming.



Signed.



SAMMY GYAMFI



National Communication Officer, NDC.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.