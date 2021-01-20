FLASHBACK: Here's how people were disciplined for refusing to wear face mask

Government has over the year entreated Ghanaians to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to safeguard their lives.

Some Ghanaians who proved stubborn to behave otherwise were dealt with per the law.



The security agencies, on the other hand, were on standby to enforce the mandatory wearing of face masks in the capital.



Persons who moved about without their face masks on either received beatings or were engaged in communal labour.



The penalty for failing to wear a face mask includes payment of a 10,000 cedis fine as well as a jail term of up to 10 years.



GhanaWeb in this report highlights some happenings last year on the failure to wear a mask.



Coronavirus: 40 people arrested for not masking up

A total of 40 people were arrested in Accra for not wearing their face mask.



They were grabbed by the ‘Operation Wear Your Mask’ team of the Ghana Police Service.



Read the full story originally published on June 24, 2020 by ClassFM.



1 dead after driver without nose mask escaping arrest runs into truck



A commercial vehicle driver lost his life on May 20, 2020, after his vehicle ran into a parked truck at Kenyasi in the Kwabre East Municipality.



According to an eye witness, the speeding driver was trying to outrun a police team who chased him for not wearing a nose mask.

Read the full story originally published on May 20, 2020 by MyNewsGh.



Military man flogs taxi driver for allegedly failing to wear a face mask



On July 28, 2020, a taxi driver was apprehended by a military man for not wearing a face mask.



In a video that went viral, the taxi driver was beaten to the pulp for not adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



