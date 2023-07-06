FLASHBACK: I experimented with lesbianism – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful reveals

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is the MP for Ablekuma West

The parliamentary proceedings of Wednesday, July 5, 2023, has brought up further discussions on what stance the country will have on the issues of gay rights.

More specifically, there was a heated moment between the Members of Parliament for Tamale Central and Ablekuma West, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful respectively, after what the former is believed to have said in describing the latter.



According to Ursula, Murtala described her an LGBTQ+ practitioner, but insisting he made no such descriptions of her, the Tamale Central MP fought back, maintaining his stance that he never used those words.



While that debate rages in the public, GhanaWeb brings back this Thursday, April 29, 2021, story where Ursula Owusu-Ekuful disclosed, in a radio interview, that she once experimented with lesbianism.



Read the full report below:



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications and Digitalization Minister, has revealed that she experimented with lesbianism known in secondary schools as ‘supi supi’ growing up as a girl in secondary school.

According to her, that stage of her life was just a passing phase in which she had to explore her sexuality even though she was attracted to the opposite sex.



Owusu-Ekuful, who was really happy that in the era she was exploring her sexuality with other girls, there were no social media because it would have been a permanent record she would have had to live with the rest of her life.



The Ablekuma West MP made this revelation when she took her turn on ‘Starr Chat’ – a personality profile show - on Starr FM monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who was sharing her views on LGBTQ+ told show host Nana Aba Anamoah:



“Most of us who went through the boarding system would have had some exposure particularly in girls’ schools and in some mixed schools as well with ‘supism’. We did it. I don’t make any apologies about it, but I like my men.”

She continued: “fact, I mean, I won’t lie about it; we’ve all done it. At some stage, we’ve experimented with stuff like that but it was a passing phase. Some people never grow out of it and don’t see it as one of the secondary school things that we indulge in, in our exploration.



She added: “You’re exploring your sexuality so you do all kinds of silly things growing up. Thank God there were no social media when we were growing up; you will leave a permanent record of some of these crazy things…”



