FLASHBACK: I'll fast and pray harder today, God has the power to heal – Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako

In 2020, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwo Bosiako declared that he would join Ghanaians to fast and pray for God to drive away the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I will cry unto the Lord today. He will hear the prayer of Ghana and of his servant Wontumi. I am nothing before Him, but I know the care and protection he has given to me. I just him to heal this earth and protect Ghanaians”, he said.



His comment followed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's declaration of Wednesday, March 25, as a day for national fasting and prayer following the emergence of the Coronavirus.



Read the full story originally published on March, 25 2020, on Ghanaweb



As declared by President Akufo-Addo, all Ghanaians are to observe a national day of fasting and prayer on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 to seek the face of God in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has made his intentions clear that he would be joining Ghanaians to fast and pray for God to drive away the coronavirus pandemic which has brought sorrow upon earth.



“I am a man who believes in the power of Jesus Christ. He has the power to heal and make things anew. There is no power in heaven or on earth, under the earth that is powerful than the name of Jesus Christ. I will cry unto the Lord today. He will hear the prayer of Ghana and of his servant Wontumi. I am nothing before Him, but I know the care and protection he has given to me. I just him to heal this earth and protect Ghanaians”, he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked all Ghanaians to observe Wednesday, March 25, 2020 as a national day of fasting and prayer to seek the face of God in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



This, he said, will be an addition to the adherence of measures rolled out to help contain the spread of the disease that has so far killed more than 11,000 people globally.