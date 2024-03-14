FLASHBACK: ‘If the lights go out and come back on, isn’t that dumsor’ – Akufo-Addo to Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The recent power outages being experienced across Ghana seem to have divided the public on whether the dreaded days of intermittent power supply, which became known as dumsor, are back.

A faction of the public, including members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, have for months been saying that dumsor is back and have urged the government to come out with a timetable.



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and other proponents of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, on the other hand, have been insisting that dumsor is not back.



The ECG has recently stated that the intermittent power outages currently being experienced cannot be classified as dumsor and therefore warrant no load-shedding timetable.



The company explained the outages are as a result of several issues, including faulty transmitters, which it is fixing, and which proponents of the ruling government have termed 'Dum Sie Sie.'



Well, an old post of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo defining what dumsor is, has popped up online.

In the said post, Akufo-Addo, when he was the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party in 2012, told the then president, John Dramani Mahama, what dumsor was.



He said, “Mr. President, if the lights go out and come back on, isn't that "dumso dumso"? #MahamaMustGo #IEAdebate #VoteNana2012”



View Akufo-Addo’s post below:





