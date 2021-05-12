FLASHBACK: If you need money do ‘galamsey’ not politics - Kufuor

Former president, John Agyekum Kufour

Former president, John Agyekum Kufour on August 25, 2015, chided the youth who wants to venture into politics to amass wealth to rescind their decisions.

He noted that if they need 'quick' money, then they should go into illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.



“Government alone cannot do it. When you are a youth and you cannot accept the role of politics, then I’ll say you are lost.”



“If it is just money, then perhaps go and do galamsey; take the gold and sell it… but that is not what you should want," he added.



Former President Kufuor said this in an interview with the media after a session with participants of the Young Africa Leadership Initiative at GIMPA.



“It is not selfishness that should motivate… politics is an avenue for honourable people and that could be the place for people who would want to transform society.”



Kufuor encouraged the youth to erase the perception that politics will make them millionaires. He also advised the accomplished in society to impact the youth to be entrepreneurs and partner government in its developmental agenda.