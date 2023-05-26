FLASHBACK: It's 'senseless' to review Free SHS - Bawumia jabs Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has fired shots at former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama over his comments regarding the Akufo-Addo administration's free SHS policy.



The free SHS programme is said to have benefited about 1.2 million school children in Ghana.



First batch of the beneficiaries are currently writing their West African Senior School Certificate Examination.



But former President John Mahama has criticized the policy and vowed to review it if re-elected as President of the Republic in the general elections this year.



“ . . within the first 90-days after I take office as the President of Ghana, I will call for the arrangement of a very broad stakeholder and consultative meeting on the way forward for a better free SHS . . . The NDC shall ensure that all issues raised which are feasible and doable will be factored into the NDC manifesto,” Mr. Mahama.

In his response, Vice President Dr. Bawumia has described former President Mahama's statement as "senseless".



To him, it would be better for the former President to outline precisely what he will do with regard to his "review" of the free SHS programme but not make a general statement.



"You say you'll review it. It doesn't make sense," he said in an exclusive interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



He further jabbed Mr. Mahama and his NDC saying, "they will say anything that they think they should say to try and win elections".