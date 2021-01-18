FLASHBACK: Komla Dumor dies

Komla Dumor died after suffering from a cardiac arrest in 2014

Exactly seven years ago today, chilling news swept through the country on the sudden and shocking death of celebrated Ghanaian journalist, Komla Dumor, in London.

He was reported to have died from a cardiac arrest.



The 41-year-old broadcast journalist, who, until his death, worked at the BBC, and was a fast-rising host of shows including the BBC World Service, Network Africa and BBC’s Focus on Africa, won the heart of many with his unique voice and African-inspired stories.



Komla Dumor was a giant in radio broadcasting in Ghana and a one-time Journalist of the Year while working at Joy FM in Accra.



He was the grandson of the composer of the Ghana national anthem and was married to Kwansema with whom they had three children.



Read details of the full story published on January 18, 2014, on Ghanaweb.com below.

Popular Ghanaian Journalist Komla Afeke Dumor is reported dead after suffering from a cardiac arrest, according to a source from BBC.



Komla Afeke Dumor who works as a Broadcast Journalist with the BBC World Service Radio/ BBC World Television and presenter of BBC Africa is reported to have died in London Saturday morning.



Umaru Fofana, a colleague of Komla Afeke Dumor at the BBC confirmed the sad news on Facebook saying "BBC World loses an icon. Ghanaian born presenter Komla Dumor dies".



He later wrote "What is it about this life that we hate and envy others, do evil to our fellow man and wish others knelt down before us, when we will die in the next moment. What? Why?".



Komla Afeke Dumor was born on 3 October 1972 in Accra, Ghana.

His grandfather was Philip Gbeho, composer of the Ghanaian national anthem.



As of June 2012, Dumor was the main presenter of the BBC World News programme Focus on Africa.



Dumor joined the BBC African Service in 2006 as host of the radio programme Network Africa. From 2008 to 2012 he presented The World Today on the BBC World Service.



In 2011 Dumor began presenting the World News and Africa Business Report on BBC World News television. When the latter was re-launched in 2013; fellow BBC correspondent, Lerato Mbele was chosen as host.



Prior to joining the BBC he worked for JOY FM in Accra, Ghana, and was the 2003 winner of Journalist of the Year award given by the Ghana Journalist Association. Dumor is the only West African news reader on BBC World News.

Initially, Dumor studied medicine but he changed course and graduated from the University of Ghana with a BSc in Sociology and Psychology and from Harvard University with an MA in Public Administration.



He was married to Kwansema, with whom he had three children.



