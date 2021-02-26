FLASHBACK: Mahama will win 2020 elections even if Ken Ofori Atta, others head EC - Yamoah Ponko to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and forrmer President John Dramani Mahama

A former Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh in 2019 predicted an emphatic win for former President John Dramani Mahama in the December 2020 presidential polls.

According to him, the former President’s victory was concrete and imminent, and that not even have President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s allies and family as managers of the election would save him from defeat.



Read the full article as first published by mynewsgh.com below



“Akufo Addo should appoint his uncle Ken Ofori Atta as EC boss and appoint Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia and his wife the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as deputies, Mahama will still win 2020 elections”, this is the exact quote of National Democratic Congress stalwart, MyNewsGh.com



The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu Afrifa Yamoah Ponko is optimistic that the current economic hardship under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration will secure a win for former President John Dramani Mahama in the coming 2020 elections.



The Former last week Friday, February 23, 2018 was elected as flagbearer to lead the party in 2020 elections with an overwhelming victory of about 95% during the flagbearer elections with six others

Some members within the NPP have described 2020 elections as an easy win for their party since former president John Mahama is leading NDC in 2020 because he was defeated in 2016 and could easily be dealt with again.



Afrifa Yamoah Ponko who however disagrees with this assertion in an exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com said President Akufo-Addo’s administration has woefully failed Ghanaians who want the current administration axed.



According to him, Ghanaians will show NPP and president Akufo-Addo red card in 2020 elections by voting massively for NDC and former president John Mahama adding that though the President appointed the Electoral Commission boss and her deputies Ghanaians will send NPP to opposition.



“Nothing can save NPP and president Akufo-Addo from going to opposition. President Akufo-Addo and his NPP has failed Ghanaians. The economic hardship under president Akufo -Addo is unbearable. Ghanaians will send them to opposition. Akufo Addo should appoint his uncle Ken Ofori Atta as EC boss and appoint Samira Bawumia and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo as deputies still Mahama will win 2020 elections” he said.



He added that former President John Mahama’s victory in the NDC flagbearer election is causing fear and panic in NPP because they are already aware of the havoc he will cause them at the next polls.