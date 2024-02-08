FLASHBACK: NDC had no one to match Bawumia - Tony Aidoo

Former Ambassador to the Netherlands, and NDC stalwart Dr Tony Aidoo

Dr Tony Aidoo, a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in 2016, said that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was really a problem for his party (NDC) to handle in the 2016 election.

Dr Aidoo, a former Ambassador of Ghana to the Netherlands, said that Dr Bawumia, when he was vice presidential candidate of the ruling NPP, was the Achilles' heel of the NDC despite his flaws in some economic matters.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, the NDC stalwart noted that no one in his party can match the economic analysis of Dr Bawumia, a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



“What I missed was the inability of the NDC communication team to bring out the facts so as to challenge the comparative analysis that Dr Bawumia was making,” he noted.



“Dr Bawumia was the Achilles’ heel of the NDC. Not only for the 2016 elections but he started way back in 2012,” he added.



Read the full story published on September 19, 2017, by peacefmonline.com below:



Ghana’s former Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr Tony Aidoo says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was really a problem for the NDC to handle in the 2016 election.

According to him, the then vice presidential candidate of the NPP was the Achilles' heel of the NDC despite his flaws in some economic matters.



Dr. Tony Aidoo in his first interview with TV3 after returning from his diplomatic assignment noted that the NDC had no one to match the former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana economic analysis.



He stressed that; the NDC’s communication team must have people with “historical recall” and “administrative memory” to counter Dr Bawumia’s in the next elections."



“What I missed was the inability of the NDC communication team to bring out the facts so as to challenge the comparative analysis that Dr Bawumia was making,” he noted.



“Dr Bawumia was the Achilles’ heel of the NDC. Not only for the 2016 elections but he started way back in 2012,” he added.



Dr. Tony Aidoo however noted that, Dr. Bawumia’s flaws were that “He ignored the fact that for the most part of the Kufuor administration, the eight years was virtually carried by donor financial support. All the social interventions that Kufuor implemented were donor supported.”

" . . At the time our national debt was about 6.8 billion dollars. In effect, our debt-to-GDP ratio certainly dropped sharply so on what grounds can Bawumia compare that an economy that was virtually carried by donor financial support was managed better than an economy that did not have those support?” he sought to know.



BAI/AE



Also, follow the conversations of some angry drivers regarding the new DVLA reforms that require car sellers to be present for registration, on SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.