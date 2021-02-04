FLASHBACK: NPP full of lies and deceit – A.B.A Fuseini

MP for Sagnarigu, A. B. A. Fuseini

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, A. B. A. Fuseini in 2018 described the ruling party of the day, the New Patriotic Party as having corruption and deceit embedded in their DNA.

The National Democratic Congress MP made the statement at a party rally at Asawase in the Ashanti Region.



Read the full article as first published by classfmonline.com below:



The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, A.B.A Fuseini, has said the governing New Patriotic Party is characterised by lies and deceit.

"Today to accuse the NPP of lying, to accuse the NPP of incompetence, to accuse the NPP of corruption, to accuse the NPP of lawlessness is like accusing a dog of barking. It is in their DNA, it is in their blood," he said.



Speaking at a mini-rally organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch in the Asawase constituency in the Ashanti region on Saturday, 3 February 2018, he said the NPP’s lies have been exposed and Ghanaians are currently yearning for the return of the NDC.



"A lie is like a pregnancy, the older it grows, the exposed it becomes. So, if you tell a lie yesterday thinking that today will not come, today will come," he said adding that "Ghanaians are yearning for the return of the NDC, you know why, because, you don't realise the importance of your buttocks until it develops a boil."