FLASHBACK: Nana Addo will 'beat' Mahama like Tyson Fury did to Wilder - Wontumi

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Antwi Boasiako 'Wontumi'

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako in February 2020, described former President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign as being worked on a thread of confusion.

Chairman Womtumi as he is popularly referred to in predicting the 2020 Presidential Election results, likened his prediction to a boxing bout and said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will end up mercilessly defeating Mr. Mahama.



Read the full article as first published by peacefmonline.com below



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened up on how the December 7 general elections will look like by likening it to remarkable victory Tyson Fury recorded against Deontay Wilder in the heavyweight division last Saturday.



Mr. Antwi-Boasiako noted that whilst President Akufo-Addo is ensuring that production in the economy is picking up and inflation is dropping, Mr. Mahama and his team look confused and have no message to sell to the voter.

According to Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako the success of President Akufo-Addo in managing Ghana's economy makes him battle ready against the former President Mahama who is only remembered by electorates as someone who flourished acts of corruption under his tenure.



"It is going to be like the heavyweight match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Mahama would be beaten mercilessly by President Akufo-Addo. Just like Wilder believed in his right hand as his main weapon, Mahama believes in lies but Akufo-Addo will deal ruthlessly with him just like it was done to Wilder", Chairman Wontumi said.



He continued that "Mahama will concede defeat even before the entire votes are counted. President Akufo-Addo doesn't have any weapon to lean on, his only weapon is better performance and allowing God to lead him in serving Ghana".



Britain's Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday, overwhelming his opponent to earn a seventh-round TKO victory in Las Vegas.