FLASHBACK: No hiding place for criminals – President Akufo-Addo assures nation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In February 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his State of the Nation Address noted that criminals would never have a hiding place under his presidency.

The President speaking in Parliament assured that he will do everything to ensure citizens are able to conduct their duties freely without fear or panic amid maximum security and safety.



Read the full article as first published by kasapafmonline.com below:



President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured the nation that he will do everything possible within his might to ensure that the populace gets the maximum security and safety that they deserve to enable them freely go about their duties without fear or panic.



“Criminals”, he noted “will have no hiding place” under his watch to perpetuate their nefarious activities and rob the citizenry of their money and property.



“Mr Speaker, the safety and security of our people are at the heart of all that we do. Ghanaian citizens have a right to expect to go about their daily lives in an atmosphere of peace. A Ghanaian has a right to expect that those who break the law must be subjected to the sanctions laid down under the law.



The police, the prosecution services and the judiciary owe it to all of us to make us feel and be safe. I do not need to repeat that crime wears no political colours, and I am certain that message has gone down to all”.

“Mr Speaker, the law enforcement agencies will crack down very hard on all those who would disturb the peace of our nation. We shall not allow miscreants of any sort to terrorize our population; and I promise that there will be no hiding place for criminals. I am certain that the interventions we are introducing will boost morale in the service, and I urge the House and all citizens to support the police to deliver the service we deserve”, he noted.



The President made this assurance when he delivered his message on the State of the Nation on the floor of Parliament, Thursday, February 8, 2018.



To back his words with actions, President Akufo-Addo said his administration will ensure that the Police Service is given the needed resources they need to do their job.



For instance, he said an initial amount of GH¢800 million is being made available to procure and supply, within the next six months, critical, modern policing equipment and gadgets to enhance the capacity of the police to enforce law and order, including one thousand (1,000) vehicles, motorbikes, and ammunition.



The equipment, he noted, is to facilitate visibility, mobility and improved responsiveness of the police to ensure a safe, secure and peaceful economic and social environment for Ghanaians to work and thrive.



In the medium to long-term, President Akufo-Addo further assured that his administration will purchase drones and helicopters to assist the police combat violence and environmental crime as well modernise the crime laboratories with proper equipment.