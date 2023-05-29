Oko Kolomashie and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in a photo

During the fight against British Colonial rule, where Ghanaian nationalists rallied under the leadership of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, a significant movement emerged to combat the oppressive regime through an unconventional means, music.

A movement, known as the 'Kolomashi' movement, rose to protest and challenge colonial rule through the power of songs and melodies.



The name 'Kolomashie' itself, derived from the Ga language, directly conveyed their message: ‘Colonists must leave’.



Spearheading this movement was a man named Oko Kolomashi, who took charge of the group and led their musical resistance against the colonial powers.



Read the full details and the 2022 story first published on GhanaWeb on Sunday, May 29, 2033, below:

When the fight against British Colonial rule was rife, many joined nationalist Dr Kwame Nkrumah who was bent on fighting for Ghana’s independence to free Ghanaians from slavery and British colonial rule.



During this period, various methods were being explored; campaigns, nationwide tours and negotiations.



A movement – the ‘Kolomashi’ movement was formed. This was a movement formed to protest against colonial rule using music. The name of the group – ‘Kolomashie’ is from a Ga word which translates as ‘colonists must leave’.



The Kolomashie group was formed and headed by a man named Oko Kolomashi.

Kolomashie is a genre of recreational music. Like other recreational forms, this genre of music has no institutional association.



The song has topical content and was used to advocate against colonialism.



In a rare photo sighted by GhanaWeb, Oko Kolomashi is seen in a pose with Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



This photo is more iconic because of the role these two persons played in the fight for independence.

