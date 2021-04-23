FLASHBACK: Paul Adom-Otchere lied again – Manasseh hits back

Manasseh Azure Awuni

On April 23, 2015, Manasseh Azure stated that Paul Adom-Otchere lied about him requesting to meet the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

He said for Paul Adom Otchere to say that he made such a request was a false allegation.



It appears that the host of Good Evening Ghana was factually inaccurate with his attempt to explain the $100,000 bribery allegation he levelled against investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.



Paul Adom-Otchere on his show last Tuesday indicated that he only called up Manasseh after the latter's alleged ‘exclusive’ meeting with Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jospong Group of Companies. Paul tried to say that during that alleged meeting, Manasseh attempted to make certain demands from the CEO.



“I called him up and said since you left the meeting there are rumours that you have made certain demands on the man that you met and he [Manasseh] responded that it’s not true. I told him and one of his colleagues at Joy FM that this is what I’m hearing," he explained.

He added that Manasseh subsequently called him back to ask whether the demands was about $100,000.



“I said to him I don’t know...I heard the $100,000 from Manasseh for the first time,” Adom-Otchere stated.



Responding to Adom-Otchere in a Facebook post, Manasseh said that Paul Adom-Otchere, had called he, the former's then editor at Joy FM, Elvis Kwashie, that the Zoomlion team wanted to meet with Manasseh.



Manasseh explained: “When I went to that meeting, I found Ransford Tetteh at the reception area. I sat with him and Paul until Robert Coleman called me and we all - Paul Adom-Otchere, Robert Coleman and I - entered the meeting together and came out together.”



“For Paul Adom Otchere to say I requested and met the man alone and that's where the allegation came from is false. I now understand why Robert Nii Arday Clegg said Paul was evil,” he reiterated.

PAUL HAS LIED AGAIN...



MR. Ransford Tetteh, the former Editor of Daily Graphic, was at the reception of Joseph Siaw Agyepong in 2013 when I entered the meeting with Paul Adom Otchere, Robert Coleman and we met Joseph Siaw Agyepong together.



Ransford Tetteh is not dead. I was investigating GYEEDA in 2013 and when I wrote to Zoomlion for information, it was Paul Adom Otchere, who called my editor, Elvis Kwashie, that the Zoomlion team wanted to meet me.



When I went to that meeting, I found Ransford Tetteh at the reception area. I sat with him and Paul until Robert Coleman called me and we all -- Paul Adom Otchere, Robert Coleman and I - entered the meeting together and came out together. When Jospeh Siaw Agyepong gave me his card, I threw it away. I have never saved his number on my phone. I have never called him. And I have never met him since.

For Paul Adom Otchere to say I requested and met the man alone and that's where the allegation came from is false. I now understand why Robert Nii Arday Clegg said Paul was evil.



I also have Paul Adom Otchere on tape telling me in December 2016 that this allegation in question came up in 2016. It has nothing to do with the 2013 meeting when Paul and Coleman were present. When the Zoomlion issue came up in November 2016 after the NPP press conference, I took up the matter and that's when he called my colleague to lie about me. In that audio, Paul Adom Otchere admitted taking part in the 2013 meeting.



For emphasis, I have met Joseph Siaw Agyepong only once. And at that meeting, Paul Adom Otchere and Robert Coleman were present. I did not request to meet Joseph Siaw Agyepong alone. As I have stated, Ransford Tetteh of Daily Graphic was sitting at the reception area when we entered. Paul, Coleman and I entered that meeting. He is not dead. Anybody can ask him.



And there's audio that shows Paul is a liar.