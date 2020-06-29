General News

FLASHBACK: Porn movies grooming rapists in Ghana - Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has said the increasing cases of rape and defilement in the country is as a result of Ghanaians watching pornographic movies.

According to him, persons who watch porn are unable to control their libido and by way of satisfying their lustful pleasure, force young girls to have sex with.



Read the story orginally published in 2017 by Mynewsgh.com below



Controversial lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has argued that watching pornography among other factors could increase the number of rape cases recorded by police in the country.



He said pornographic movies serve as a source of wrong education for the youth and in event they are unable to subdue their unbridled libido, they could forcibly descend on any female on sight to ejaculate.



According to him, he is against the continuous show of such obscene material on television networks in the country appealing to the various state agencies to crack them by banning such stations from further broadcasting of pornography.



On Abusua Entertainment at the weekend, he observed that teenagers who watch such movies will not only be addicted to sex but have the tendency to be rapists.

‘How many adults are able to control their libidos when they watch pornographic movies,’ he asked.



He called on Ghanaians to protect the good morals of the country saying sex is very powerful than alcohol.



Lawyer Ampaw promised to join the group to seek injunction from the Supreme Court to prevent the three television stations from showing pornographic movies.



Two media practitioners, James Berko and Tommy Annan Forson petitioned the Ministry of Information, Chief Justice, National Media Commission (NMC) and other agencies over pornographic movies aired by owners of Ice TV, TV XYZ and Thunder TV.



Some of the stations have since withdrawn the pornographic content.

