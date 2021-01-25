FLASHBACK: Rawlings directs traffic to restore discipline

Mon, 25 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The late former President, Jerry John Rawling has been described by many as a man with numerous characters.
To some, he was a disciplinarian who made it a point to ensure orderliness wherever he went.
The founder of the National Democratic Congress somewhere last year was captured in a viral video directing traffic on the Prampram road.
According to reports, he came out of his vehicle to restore calm and orderliness as the main road was blocked by some impatient drivers.
Mr Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Watch the video below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- FLASHBACK: Rawlings tells the story of 'Atta Moturay Man'
- FLASHBACK: 1V1D: Don’t expect a meaningful dam with GH¢250k – Minister to critics
- Today in History: God has called me to be President of Ghana – Bagbin
- FLASHBACK: 'Arrogant, reckless' Nitiwul unfit to be minister – Minority
- Today in History: IGP sleeping on the job – Koku Anyidoho
- Read all related articles