FLASHBACK: Stephen Amoah cries during an interview over criticisms against Akufo-Addo govt

Ahead of the 2020 presidential elections, the then Chief Executive Officer of the Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Stephen Amoah, alluded that no true Christian or Muslim will vote for the leading opposition party.

In an interview with Adom TV, the current Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso questioned the faith of Christians and Muslims who will vote for the NDC.



“Every Christian or Muslim who reads the Bible or Quran and is knowledgeable... it doesn’t mean the NDC is evil or the NPP has no faults but between the two parties, when you look at our policies and governance, I doubt the faith of any Christian or Muslim who will vote for the NDC if you don’t consider tribalism and self-interest,” he stated.



He went on to decry what he said was the level of untruthfulness characterising criticisms directed at the Akufo-Addo-led government.



“Let’s speak the truth, and we should think about the poor; let’s think about the nation for what some of you do is unfair. It is very painful and some of us pray. It is not as if I am exaggerating. Do you think it is fair? After everything that Akufo-Addo has done in this country. Why? What kind of country is this? Don’t you have a little sense of empathy? To the extent that we are engaging in politicisation and lies even with all the work Akufo-Addo has done,” he stated amidst the shedding of uncontrollable tears.



