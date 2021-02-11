FLASHBACK: Stop killing businesses; Ghana not yours – Badu Kobi warns Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta

Head Pastor of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

The Head Pastor of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of destroying businesses in the country.



According to him, only those close to the government are benefitting from the resources of the state while the majority of Ghanaians wallow in poverty.



Prophet Kobi has, therefore, cautioned the president to desist from collapsing businesses, or he, as a man of God, will unseat Nana Akufo-Addo spiritually, which he believes will subsequently manifest in the physical.



Speaking to his congregation at a Sunday service, Prophet Kobi said: “In Ghana, some things are happening and I’m the best person to tell them they are wrong and I use this medium to speak to the leader of the nation, Nana Akufo-Addo, who is the president, that from today if they don’t understand governance they must go and learn.

“They are destroying people’s businesses since they came into power by reason of political partisanship; and in my day, you don’t spoil anybody’s business. If they came for the nation to be better, as they said, then they must change because most businesses are on their knees because of their parochial, political partisan mind; and in my day, I say no to them.



“Why is it that only a few and [they] are enjoying while other businesses, they are finding all means to crush it including NAM1’s. They are wrong because people like NAM1, they should have brought his business under scrutiny, helped him review a few things and let him be moving on because it is a business and they have done it to most businesses and I put it to them, they must stop that thing because Ghana is not for them, it’s not a monarchy, it’s a presidential system.



“Four years will come and you are gone, the highest is eight years, so, my friend and brother Ken Ofori-Atta, remember some few years ago, NDC wanted to bring your business down and some of us stood for you, now, you have come to power and you are trying to bring other people’s businesses down.



“I warn you to stop that and from today, I want to tell them something. If their agenda is to bring others down for them to go up, God will bring them down. The nation is not for the Akufo-Addos and Ofori-Attas, it’s for Ghanaians and they have been given a vote mandate, not kingdom mandate and they must do it to please the citizenry and not themselves.



“They are buying the cars and Ghanaians are in poverty and I put it to them, they must stop, otherwise, some of us will remove them spiritually and it will happen in the physical. And when people attack people, what is the Commission of Inquiry? Somebody said I sent them, why won’t you call the person to order? Why don’t you give the person out to the law?



