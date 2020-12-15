FLASHBACK: The moment Mahama called Akufo-Addo to concede

Following the Electoral Commission's (EC) declaration of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president-elect of the 2016 elections, the then-president, John Dramani Mahama called his opponent hours after the declaration to congratulate him.

This single act was one that earned the sitting president praise from citizens and the rest of the world.



Mr Akufo-Addo in the phone call with Mahama responded saying: “Mr. President, I realise this is a very difficult moment for you, thank you very much….thank you for your service.”



Fast forward to 2020, Mr. Mahama after the EC’s declaration of Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s president-elect for the second time has failed to concede defeat, citing electoral fraud as his reason.



His party, the NDC, has promised to contest the presidential results.



Read the full story originally published on December 10, 2016, on Ghanaweb



Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday was endorsed as the Newly Elected President by the Electoral Commission of Ghana following a complete win by a 53.85% margin in the elections.



Prior to this, President Mahama congratulated the NPP Flagbearer over his victory in the polls.



President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo in the conversation expressed gratitude to President Mahama for taking a bold step to congratulate him following his victory in the just-ended polls.



“Mr. President, I realise this is a very difficult moment for you, thank you very much….thank you for your service,” he stated.







