FLASHBACK: This famous northern king married 26 times and had over 100 children

Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II was the king of Dagbon until 2002 when he was assassinated

Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II was the king of Dagbon until 2002, when he was assassinated.

Following his demise, a new overload of the Dagbon traditional area, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, was finally installed on January 25, 2019.



His investiture brought an end to the protracted chieftaincy dispute that had started after his predecessor, Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II, was gruesomely assassinated in 2002.



GhanaWeb takes a look back at the life of this powerful king of the north and some of the events that led to his assassination and thereafter.

He was also married 26 times and gave birth to several dozen children.



Read the full story originally published on May 31, 2022



