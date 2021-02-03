FLASHBACK: We have a bunch of confused commissioners who want to lead Ghana into confusion - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in February 2020, described commissioners of the Electoral Commission of Ghana as a bunch of confused individuals who were leading the country into a state of confusion.

His comment was at the back of a schedule that was announced by the commission in connection with voter registration ahead of the December 2020 general elections.



Read the full article as first published by GhanaWeb on February 3, 2020, below:



The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has labelled commissioners at the Electoral Commission (EC) as a bunch of confused people who want to lead the country into confusion.



According to him, the EC's sudden turn on the date of getting a new voters’ register from November 8th to October 15, 2020 is laughable.



There were reports in the dailies today that the EC, giving timeline for the new register noted that they will make room for people challenging the identity of others on the register, a process known as objection adjudication and correction would take place between October 1 and 9.

Authentication of the register by revising officers would also take place between October 12 and 15 this year.



Receipt of nominations from presidential and parliamentary candidates will be done between October 5 and 9, Daily Graphic reported.



Reacting to the reportage in a meeting with journalists on Monday, February 3, 2020 to expose the EC’s technical justifications for a new voters register, the general secretary stated categorically that should the EC still stand by its word of getting the register ready on November 8, 2020, then, activities necessary for elections has only 29 days to operate before the voting day, December 7, 2020 when that shouldn't be the case.



According to him, activities such as filing of nominations for presidential and parliamentary candidates, balloting, noticing of polls, printing of ballots have to be done before the December 7 polls.





But here lies the case where there's no register to approve the eligibility of persons vying for presidential and parliamentary positions, Asiedu Nketia added.



He also noted that people who would want to transfer their votes, proxy voting and special voters list which have to be done 42 days before the general elections cannot take place hence, a deliberate attempt of the EC to infringe on the rights of eligible voters.



Meanwhile, the Inter-Party Resistance Against the new voters' register is poised to stage a demonstration at the Electoral Commission tomorrow, February 4, 2020.