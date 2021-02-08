FLASHBACK: We’re looking for artists to draw Ahmed Suale killers – Police

An artist's impression of the suspects

An investigative journalist with Tiger Eye P.I, Ahmed Hussein Suale was assassinated by gunmen on January 16, 2019.

Two years after his death, the Ghana Police Service is yet to make a significant breakthrough in its investigations on the matter.



The police barely a month after the death of Ahmed announced that it was still looking for cartographers to use some information it had gathered to sketch the alleged killers of the undercover journalist.



Read the full article as first published by 3news.com below:



The Ghana Police says it is looking for cartographers to use information so far gathered by investigators to sketch the alleged killers of undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

According to the Police, they have received descriptions of the persons who on January 16, shot and killed the Ahmed near his family home at Madina in Accra, and would require experts to give artistic impression to the faces described by witnesses.



“A lot of people have described them [the killers] and we are also trying to get cartographers who can give us artistic impression about who they are, to help in identifying them. So far that is where we are,” ACP David Senanu Eklu told journalists Thursday.



Ahmed Hussein-Suale who was a key member of Anas’ private investigations team, Tiger Eye PI, was shot dead at Madina. He was shot three times; twice in the chest and once in the neck.



He was said to have played a key role in the Number 12 investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas which exposed deep seated corruption in Ghana’s football leading to the removal of Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi as Ghana Football Association (GFA) president

Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi and Member of Parliament for Assin Central Ken Ohene Agyapong, as well as Anas Aremeyaw Anas have all been interviewed and statements taken from them as “persons of interest”.



When investigations into the case began three weeks ago, the Police announced a 15,000-cedi bounty has been placed on the heads of the perpetrators.



Giving updates on how far investigations have gone in the case, ACP Eklu who is the Director-General in-charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, assured they will leave no stone unturned in bringing the killers to book.





Arrests



“We are working day and night, gathering and analysing bits and pieces of information to help us get to the perpetrators,” he said.



He revealed six persons arrested by the Police in connection with the case have been given bail but declined to give further details on when and where the suspects were arrested and the nature of the bail as well as the conditions.



“As I speak now, six suspects have been arrested, questioned and are currently on bail,” he stated.

ACP Eklu commended the public for providing the police with information, noting a lot have been gathered but they will have to sift through to identify credible information that would give them a good cast to stand court examination



“…A lot of people have given information but that information would have to be checked, crosschecked, checked carefully so that we don’t give you the false hope.



“Sometimes, you arrest the person and everybody is jubilating. It gets to court and the evidence does not meet the standard that is required in law,” he indicated.



