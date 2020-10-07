FOSDA entreats MMDAs to scale-up revenue mobilization

Programmes Manager at FOSDA, Theodora W. Anti engaging participants at the meeting

The Foundation for Security Development in Africa (FOSDA) has entreated Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to scale-up revenue mobilization efforts to support community development.

Mrs Theodora W. Anti, the Programmes Manager, FOSDA, urged the MMDAs to take steps that could promote broadly shared prosperity.



She said is important that MMDAs serve development and support to Ghanaians living in rural areas



Mrs Anti said this at a multi-stakeholder dialogue in Accra on Domestic Revenue Mobilization (DRM) for MMDAs, organised by FOSDA with funding support from Oxfam.



The meeting was to allow participants to learn and share ideas among some of the high performing and low performing assemblies to assist improve Internally Generated Fund (IGF) mobilization.



The two-day workshop on the theme: “Improving Domestic Revenue Mobilization at the District Level”, registered participants from 15 selected MMDAs across the country.

The participating MMDAs are; Shai Osudoku Municipal, Jirapa Municipal, Sagnerigu Municipal, Zabzugu District, Shama District, Secondi-Takoradi Metropolitan, Takwa-Nsuauem Municipal, Ellembelle District and Cape Coast Metropolitan Assemblies.



The rest are; Adentan Municipal, Suhum Municipal, Kumasi Metropolitan, New Juaben North Municipal and Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assemblies.



However, generally, the MMDAs are not able to generate sufficient revenue at the local level for development, resulting in over reliance on statutory sources such as District Assembly Common Fund ceded by the Central Government.



The low level of revenue mobilization is a major source of concern as it deepens poverty among citizens, severely hampering the fulfilment of Sustainable Development Goal One and 10 on reducing inequality.



Mrs Anti said the meeting contributed to the development of the national IGF strategy; a strategy that would help improve revenue mobilization of all MMDAs.